DViO Digital awarded McDonald’s India - North and East digital mandate

DViO Digital, an integrated marketing company with a digital-first approach has won the mandate to handle McDonald’s digital outlay in the north and east India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch from New Delhi. The Pune headquartered company is known for their tech-enabled Marcom services.
DViO Digital will be working hand in hand with the McDonald’s India - North and East marketing team directly towards building brand equity and enhancing value in the digital world.
Commenting on its appointment, founder & CEO of DViO Digital, Sowmya Iyer said, “McDonald’s has built a strong reputation for their food & customer experience over the years with its quality restaurant experience. At DViO, we are excited to wear our creative hats to highlight that. We are looking forward to building a strong relationship with them and tap into new customer bases.”
About the association, Robert Hunghanfoo, head - Connaught Plaza Restaurants, said, “Digital is a very dynamic space and for a brand like ours we needed a partner who could create fun, exciting, unforgettable brand campaigns and content to connect and engage with our customers. DViO’s strategy resonated well with our business goals. We look forward to working with them in our journey of building our brand visibility in this competitive digital space.”