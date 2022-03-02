DViO Digital bags ZebPay’s digital creative mandate

Further commenting on the development, Raj Karkara, COO, Zebpay said, “The burgeoning demand for crypto in India has been spurred by the recent union budget announcement regarding taxation of the category. As one of the leaders of this category, we are excited to bring DViO Digital onboard as our digital creative partner to support this expansion and enhance our digital footprint. They come with a proven track record of driving customer acquisition through innovation in digital strategy. The team’s digital-first creative approach and understanding of our consumer segment are what sets them apart.”