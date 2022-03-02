DViO Digital bags ZebPay’s digital creative mandate

Agency to handle digital creative marketing, social media, online reputation management and media buying.
DViO Digital, a leading creative-tech and digital-first marketing agency, has been onboarded as the digital creative and social media marketing partner for ZebPay, India’s leading platform for bitcoin and other digital currencies.
As part of the mandate, DViO Digital will be responsible for implementing creative digital strategies and amplifying the brand’s robust presence across social media platforms. In addition, to the above DViO Digital will also be responsible for providing performance marketing assistance to analyse and create a plan of action for the brand and assist them with media management. Building an active online community and further increasing Zebpay’s reach and awareness in the evolving digital currency market will be the key focus of this program.
Commenting on the partnership, Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital said, “With the recent developments, we see huge growth potential in the cryptocurrency segment. And we are thrilled to partner with Zebpay to lead this change. Zebpay is not only India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchange; they have also been one of the pioneers who have led the path for digitally savvy Indians to learn and invest in digital currencies safely. We are confident of achieving greater milestones together.”
This collaboration with Zebpay has added one more feather to the crown of the fastest growing digital agency in 2022. DViO Digital today is an independent, global, digital-first marketing services company— operating in India, UAE, Qatar and Malaysia with 200 people and over 100 clients.
Further commenting on the development, Raj Karkara, COO, Zebpay said, “The burgeoning demand for crypto in India has been spurred by the recent union budget announcement regarding taxation of the category. As one of the leaders of this category, we are excited to bring DViO Digital onboard as our digital creative partner to support this expansion and enhance our digital footprint. They come with a proven track record of driving customer acquisition through innovation in digital strategy. The team’s digital-first creative approach and understanding of our consumer segment are what sets them apart.”