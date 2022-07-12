DViO Digital curates the latest digital campaign, 'Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki' for My 11Circle

The digital film highlights their efforts of gumption to glory over the everlasting criticism and feeling of self-doubt.
DViO Digital, a leading creative-tech and digital-first marketing agency has launched a one-of-a-kind campaign for the fantasy cricket app, My11Circle. 'Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki' is a campaign dedicated to promoting and building momentum for the Women's T20 World Cup - a tournament to showcase women's representation in the largest cricket league in the world.
Set in the backdrop of prominent women cricketers practicing and preparing for the match, the 45-second video narrates how women have shown resilience and grit to leave a mark in the field of cricket. The digital film highlights their efforts of gumption to glory over the everlasting criticism and feeling of self-doubt. It talks about how these women have used their circumstances as their aegis to overcome the challenges that come their way. The video ends with a strong message that sports are not only for men, and this time we should listen to and support 'Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki', which translates to 'challenge of the women'.
Sowmya Iyer, founder & CEO, DViO Digital, commented on the campaign,"Women have been thriving in sports for over a decade now. While the landscape for women's cricket has made exceptional strides in the past few years, there is a lot of sweat, blood and tears these women put in to make their place in a male-dominant sport like cricket. Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the rigour, passion and work those women put in when they strive to outdo themselves as athletes”.
Speaking on My11Circle’s association with Women’s T20 Challenge, Avik Das Kanungo, Director – Brand and Marketing Strategy said, "The Women in Blue have been a true inspiration for millions of young girls eager to venture into sports, and their support has multiplied since 2017. As the title sponsor of Women T20 Challenge 2022, we at My11Circle, wanted to give the women in cricket the same pedestal and hear them roar. 'Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki' is a small tribute to celebrate their exemplary performance and constant efforts to promote women's cricket in India”.