DViO Digital curates the latest digital campaign, 'Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki' for My 11Circle

Set in the backdrop of prominent women cricketers practicing and preparing for the match, the 45-second video narrates how women have shown resilience and grit to leave a mark in the field of cricket. The digital film highlights their efforts of gumption to glory over the everlasting criticism and feeling of self-doubt. It talks about how these women have used their circumstances as their aegis to overcome the challenges that come their way. The video ends with a strong message that sports are not only for men, and this time we should listen to and support 'Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki', which translates to 'challenge of the women'.