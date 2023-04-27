DViO Digital named as Chalo’s 360° Growth Partner

Sharing her thoughts on becoming the all-in-all growth partner for Chalo, Sowmya Iyer - founder & CEO - DViO Digital, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Chalo, with an even greater responsibility entrusted upon us. We have full confidence in our ability to deliver and help Chalo expand its business to new heights and explore fresh avenues. We have planned a range of diverse approaches, well-crafted strategies, and innovative media and advertising campaigns (both online and offline) and content, all aimed at building Chalo's reputation as a tech-savvy, customer-centric brand in the market for many more years to come.”