DViO Digital named as Chalo’s 360° Growth Partner

The mandate includes Digital and Offline Marketing.
DViO Digital, a global integrated, creative-tech and digital-first marketing organisation with a widespread reach and offices in India, UAE and Malaysia, has been appointed Chalo’s 360° Growth Partner. It has earned the mandate of handling Chalo’s Digital and Offline Marketing. Chalo is India’s #1 public transport technology company.
Earlier, DViO Digital was handling only the digital media mandate for Chalo. However, with this new partnership in place, it will now handle, plan and execute campaigns for Chalo not just across all social media/digital platforms but also build and fortify Chalo’s image by using the key offline and more extensive marketing and advertising tools and mediums such as – outdoor/OOH advertising, on-ground activations (ATL/BTL activities), designing and creating marketing collaterals such as – leaflets, flyers, standees, hoardings, kiosks, tent cards including the brand merchandise.
Founded by Vinayak Bhavnani, Mohit Dubey, Priya Singh Dubey, and Dhruv Chopra in 2014, Chalo offers real-time bus tracking and digital payments in buses through the Chalo App and the Chalo Card. It is present in 51 cities across India, Thailand, and the Philippines.
Sharing her thoughts on becoming the all-in-all growth partner for Chalo, Sowmya Iyer - founder & CEO - DViO Digital, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Chalo, with an even greater responsibility entrusted upon us. We have full confidence in our ability to deliver and help Chalo expand its business to new heights and explore fresh avenues. We have planned a range of diverse approaches, well-crafted strategies, and innovative media and advertising campaigns (both online and offline) and content, all aimed at building Chalo's reputation as a tech-savvy, customer-centric brand in the market for many more years to come.”
Regarding handing the baton to DViO Digital, Dhruv Chopra, co-founder & chief marketing officer, Chalo said, “We are happy to expand our mandate with DViO. We started our association with them in 2022 with the digital mandate, and the team has demonstrated commitment, ownership, and agility to scale up well to address all aspects of our marketing.”