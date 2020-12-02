DViO Digital to drive Eros Group’s omnichannel strategies and plans in MENA region

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Following a multi-agency pitch, Eros Group, one of the largest distributors and retailers of world-renowned electronics brands have awarded DViO Digital, an independent, fully integrated creative and tech-led digital services company to drive their omnichannel strategies and plans in the MENA region. Eros Group has been aggressively pursuing the online business channels including their own e-commerce site as much as reinforcing the brand presence in the leading market places. They handle 14 Eros retail and brand stores along with distribution brands Hitachi, TCL, Midea and recently added Amazfit, Ariston to their portfolio.
The mandate won by DViO Digital will focus on digital-first creative and content, performance marketing, social commerce, search marketing, and tech-driven solutions to drive business growth across all channels.
Speaking on the win, Sowmya Iyer, founder & CEO, DViO Digital said, “DViO’s partnership with Eros is an exciting addition to our distinct mix of retail brands in our portfolio who have renewed their commitment to become a truly omnichannel player. This win underscores the high level of talent and expertise offered by our team and we look forward to our fruitful relationship with this reputed Group.”
On this occasion, Deepak Babani, executive vice-chairman, Eros Group said, “We are delighted to partner with DViO Digital, and look forward to working closely with them to drive our online business at a very significant and crucial time for the brand. We have some aggressive growth plans in the coming year and believe we have a marketing partner strong in creative as well as technology who understands our business and purpose and helps us achieve them.”