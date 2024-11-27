DViO wins the digital mandate of Matter, an EV tech company

Full-stack marketing and growth company DViO has won the digital mandate of Matter, an EV technology and energy storage company. DViO will lead MATTER’s digital strategy, fueling brand awareness and business growth across digital platforms. The mandate includes a full range of services—social media strategy, content creation, performance marketing, and customer engagement initiatives—all aligned with MATTER’s mission to transform mobility while delivering an aspirational lifestyle experience.

Arun Pratap Singh, Group CXO of Operations and Founder at MATTER, shared his vision for the collaboration: “MATTER was born out of a mission to drive sustainable progress through technology-driven mobility solutions. DViO’s expertise in digital engagement and storytelling is a powerful asset in sharing this vision with a wider audience, helping to mainstream electric mobility. We are excited to work closely with the DViO team to inspire consumers and stakeholders with our dedication to a cleaner, sustainable world.”

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO of DViO, added, “As India embraces sustainable, tech-driven mobility, MATTER’s revolutionary approach must reach people who value sustainability and smart transportation. At DViO, we are thrilled to contribute to building MATTER as one of India’s most sought-after lifestyle brands, leveraging digital technology and media to showcase MATTER’s cutting-edge innovations, Together, we aim to spark a movement that accelerates clean mobility adoption across India and beyond.”