DY works appoints Rishabh Saxena as Head of new business development- North

Ashish Bahl, ceo, dy Works, said, “We are thrilled to have Rishabh join our team at dy as head of new business for the North. Rishabh's impressive track record, diverse skill set, coupled with his passion for innovation and creativity, will be a great asset to our team at dy Works. I look forward to working with Rishabh to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and driving growth for our business.”

