DY works appoints Rishabh Saxena as Head of new business development- North

dy Works, a prominent design-thinking led agencies has today announced the appointment of Rishabh Saxena as its head of new business for the North. He was earlier the head of strategic alliances and partnerships, business strategy, and new initiative implementation at Droom Technology.
Speaking about his appointment, Saxena said, “I am excited to join dy Works, a design-thinking led agency that has set the benchmark for creativity and innovation in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to drive new business growth in the North region and contribute to the agency's continued success."
Ashish Bahl, ceo, dy Works, said, “We are thrilled to have Rishabh join our team at dy as head of new business for the North. Rishabh's impressive track record, diverse skill set, coupled with his passion for innovation and creativity, will be a great asset to our team at dy Works. I look forward to working with Rishabh to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and driving growth for our business.”
"His extensive experience in business development, partnerships and, along with his skills in sales, marketing and cost optimization, make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that his expertise will help us drive growth and expand our business in the North region," he added.
Prior to his stint at droom technology, Rishabh has held leading roles across sales, marketing, business & cost optimization and strategic alliance development during his stints with Wcube Solutions, Hindustan Times and Asian Business Exhibitions & Conferences (ABEC).