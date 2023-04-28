D’YAVOL unveils Shah Rukh Khan as the face of D’YAVOL X

The first capsule collection from D’YAVOL X goes live on 30th April 2023 exclusively on dyavolx.com. With fewer than a hundred pieces available per style, the drop offers a coveted insight into the real life fashion aesthetics of Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, both noted for their distinctive personal style. Designed with relentless attention to detail, each garment is underpinned by luxury materials and precise tailoring, adding unexpected, even whimsical flourishes to create an irreverent statement.