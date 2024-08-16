Dyson launches wet line styling products, entering the formulation market

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new range of formulations is introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.
Dyson is entering the beauty market with its first wet line styling products, the Dyson Chitosan formulations range. Made with chitosan, a macromolecule from oyster mushrooms, and using Dyson Triodetic technology, this range reflects over a decade of investment in hair health and expands Dyson's research into ingredient science.
This new styling range follows Dyson’s same engineering mindset, focusing on delivering high-performance products and experiences.
Dyson Chitosan styling range works differently to deliver flexible all-day hold, with movement and shine, without the crunch. For all hair types. Even in high humidity. Dyson’s first formulations have been engineered to work with Dyson’s hair tools, to help the styles you love last longer.
“Whilst some other styling products use simple polymers that stick the strands of hair together like glue. Dyson’s formulas work differently. When used in Dyson Chitosan formulas, the complex macromolecule helps create flexible bonds that support hair strand by strand, for 2x the hold, with movement and shine”- James Dyson, founder and chief engineer.
“Dyson products have changed the way we style, forever. Working with the engineers now, it’s inspiring to see that they set no boundaries and leave no stone unturned when it comes to innovating solutions to our common problems. It’s what gets us up every morning” Kathleen Pierce, president, Dyson Beauty.
Dyson has launched its first wet line styling products, featuring a pre-style cream and a post-style serum designed for all hair types. The pre-style cream transforms from a cream to a serum for even application, providing touchable hold while reducing frizz and maintaining shine. It is available in four variants, each tailored to different hair shapes and conditioning needs.
The post-style serum offers soft, flexible hold and hydration for up to 12 hours, locking in styles after heat or air drying. It contains hyaluronic acid for humidity protection and is safe for color-treated hair. Both products aim to address common styling challenges.
The Dyson precision applicator dispenses exactly 0.22ml of product with each pump, reducing waste and preventing overuse. The full-size packaging is refillable, and the outer packaging is designed for durability.
“We want to take the guesswork out of styling. Overuse can weigh hair down and cause styles to lose shape prematurely. Because Dyson’s formula is highly concentrated, a little goes a long way. This system reduces the chance of error, allowing you to adjust the quantity until you find the right balance, ensuring consistent styling results.” - Amy Johnson, head of education at Dyson.