Dyson taps Badshah as ambassador for OnTrac headphones in India

The Dyson OnTrac headphones will be available to experience in select Dyson Demo stores, starting from September 12, 2024.
Dyson, the global technology company, today announced renowned artist and music icon Badshah as a Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for India. This collaboration commences with the launch of Dyson’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac headphones on September 23, 2024.
Ahead of the India launch, from today (i.e. September 12, 2024), the Dyson OnTrac headphones will be available to experience in select Dyson Demo stores. Customers can now also pre-register for the product via Dyson.in.
Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India said: “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac headphones Ambassador, Badshah. Known to many across the country, Badshah is an industry icon, known for both his unique blend of music, high fashion and appreciation of high-performing technology. We are delighted to welcome Badshah into the Dyson family.”
India’s Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador Badshah said, "Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision."
With the introduction of the Dyson OnTrac headphones and the creative association with Badshah, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian audio market.
In addition to the Dyson OnTrac headphones, there is also a line-up of three new Dyson technologies that are planned across categories for a phased release starting this festive season. The new line-up includes two advanced hair styling tools – the Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, and Dyson’s first wet cleaner – the Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner.