E-Gaming Federation launches ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign

Sameer Barde, CEO, E-Gaming Federation, said “Player protection and Responsible gaming have been at the core of EGF’s self-regulatory standard for the past 4 years. For industry, we have always emphasized the importance of enabling and facilitating responsible gaming for the players and platforms that promote fair and transparent play. Our certified operators already implement our Code of Conduct meeting requirements that require features like daily monthly limits, self-exclusion, assisting vulnerable players, protecting player data, ensuring secure payments, and maintaining responsible marketing complying amongst other things.The ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign is our proactive approach to empower players with the knowledge and tools to ensure responsible gaming is top of mind for them. As the next step, we will also organize an awareness drive focused on the five principles of EGF’s ‘Responsible Play’ model.”