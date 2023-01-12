E-Gaming Federation launches ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign

Onboards Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and rapper, and hip-hop artist Naezy to promote and encourage the adoption of responsible gaming practices.
E-Gaming Federation (EGF), an organization representing top online skill gaming operators in India, launched ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign to promote responsible gaming practices among players. Reiterating EGF’s commitment to player protection and responsible play, the thought-provoking campaign outlines the promising standards of responsible gaming aiming to educate players and protect them from any adverse consequences of online gaming.
Sameer Barde, CEO, E-Gaming Federation, said “Player protection and Responsible gaming have been at the core of EGF’s self-regulatory standard for the past 4 years. For industry, we have always emphasized the importance of enabling and facilitating responsible gaming for the players and platforms that promote fair and transparent play. Our certified operators already implement our Code of Conduct meeting requirements that require features like daily monthly limits, self-exclusion, assisting vulnerable players, protecting player data, ensuring secure payments, and maintaining responsible marketing complying amongst other things.The ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign is our proactive approach to empower players with the knowledge and tools to ensure responsible gaming is top of mind for them. As the next step, we will also organize an awareness drive focused on the five principles of EGF’s ‘Responsible Play’ model.”
Featuring rapper, and hip-hop artist Naezy along with ace Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, the contemporary rap song of the campaign urges players to respect the game, play for fun, maintain balance, set a limit, and self-exclude when going overboard. Encouraging players to ‘Become Asli Gamer’, the campaign will reach out to the Indian gaming community and inspire them to take self-assessments and adopt healthy gaming practices. After completing the self-assessment players will also get an ‘Asli Gamer’ badge.
Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill added, “Like it is important to conform to fair play practices on the cricket pitch, it is equally essential to adhere to responsible gaming behavior while playing online games. I am delighted to be a part of EGF’s ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign which aims to bring players together and promote dialogue for a secure gaming environment.”
Naved Shaikh a.k.a Naezy, composer of the rap song shares, “The online gaming industry in India has witnessed exponential growth and I firmly believe that advocating safer play will contribute to the best player experience. I am proud to be a part of this landmark effort by EGF that will establish an effective nationwide code of responsible gaming principles. I hope the campaign will strengthen the responsible gaming commitment of Indian players and enable them to make a difference.”