EarlySalary rebrands to Fibe

Talking about his association with the brand, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “I am delighted and excited to be a part of this campaign. The experience of taking a loan has fundamentally changed with Fibe providing a completely tech-driven offering to their consumers. It has a hassle-free process made available to millennials and GenZs on their phones. Given the fact that the brand is ‘Made in India’ and has made its mark in the market in such a short time is remarkable.”

Fibe is a confluence of ‘Finance + Vibe’ that reflects the brand’s effort to provide a hassle-free financing experience to its consumers. It believes that the name will further integrate a superior customer experience as the centerpiece of its business model.