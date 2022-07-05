EaseMyTrip appoints Value 360 Communications as its PR firm

Value 360 Communications will lead an integrated PR campaign and brand-building activities for EaseMyTrip.
EaseMyTrip, India’s second-largest online travel tech company, has entrusted the New Delhi-based PR firm Value 360 Communications as their Public and Media relations partner. The agency will be responsible for strategic planning and meticulous management of all PR-related activities for EaseMyTrip.
EaseMyTrip is one of the very few tech companies in the world that successfully bootstrapped itself all the way to IPO. From FY’20 till FY’22, EaseMyTrip grew its profit at 78% CAGR thus reflecting its impeccable track record of achieving sustainable growth in the travel sector. Consequently growing via word of mouth, the company undertook several technology-led innovations to increase its operational efficiency.
Speaking on the appointment, Nishant Pitti, CEO & co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “Over the past 14 years, EaseMyTrip has taken pride in being a customer-centric company and has focused on efficiently catering to the rising needs of customers and offering a wide range of value-added services- a practice that has remained unhampered during the course of the pandemic as well. We are excited to have Value 360 Communications as our PR firm and confident to achieve new heights with their set of expertise in the field of PR. Together, we aim at creating focused ad robust PR campaigns that will help in developing consumer-centric and engaging communications.”
Excited about the partnership, Kunal Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications said, “We are pleased to begin our alliance with EaseMyTrip for the mandate of Public Relations. EaseMyTrip is a self-made company which completely bootstrapped itself till IPO. They are the pioneers in the online travel industry and are directed to become the only trusted travel company backed with technology. We intend to collaborate for some amazing work together and creating campaigns that are resourceful, innovative, and stimulating and support them to achieve their communication objectives.’’