EaseMyTrip appoints Value 360 Communications as its PR firm

Speaking on the appointment, Nishant Pitti, CEO & co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “Over the past 14 years, EaseMyTrip has taken pride in being a customer-centric company and has focused on efficiently catering to the rising needs of customers and offering a wide range of value-added services- a practice that has remained unhampered during the course of the pandemic as well. We are excited to have Value 360 Communications as our PR firm and confident to achieve new heights with their set of expertise in the field of PR. Together, we aim at creating focused ad robust PR campaigns that will help in developing consumer-centric and engaging communications.”