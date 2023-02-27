EaseMyTrip enters an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings for five years of Women’s Premier League

Capri Global Holdings own the franchise rights for one of the new teams in the tournament, UP Warriorz.
With just a week left for the much-awaited maiden edition of the Women’s Premier League, EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, announced that it entered an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, the franchise owner of the team, UP Warriorz. The agreement lasts for five years, beginning from the tournament's first season.
The T20 cricket tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is being looked at as a game-changer for women athletes. The WPL will not only create conversations around the women’s game, but it will also become a pathway for talent. Women cricketers taking center stage will be the cynosure of all eyes. This will inspire younger players to come through the ranks and share the field with the who’s who of the sport, furnishing a healthy grassroots system that keeps producing special performers on the world stage. EaseMyTrip will benefit from millions of views by this association.
Speaking on the development, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, we consistently display an innovative and maverick mindset. From being the only company in the industry to provide the benefit of no convenience fee charged to all our customers to now being a commercial partner in the pathbreaking endeavor for women’s cricket, EaseMyTrip is becoming a pillar for progress. At the heart of this association is our unwavering support for the WPL and its inaugural season. We are extremely delighted to be commercially engaged in the first edition of a tournament that will become women's cricket’s biggest brand in the coming years. We are also looking to leverage the brand visibility that has tremendous potential, as millions of fans will be glued to their television sets watching the celebration of talent that the WPL is.”
“Capri Global Holding and the UP Warriorz welcome EaseMyTrip into the family in what promises to be an exciting long-term partnership in a revolutionary journey in women’s cricket in India. The unfaltering support from EaseMyTrip will not only pave the way for greater brand visibility but also lay out the red carpet to celebrate and honour the immense talent in women’s cricket,” said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings.
The initial season of the league will broadcast in India on the Sports18 TV channel and the Jio Cinema app.