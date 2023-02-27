EaseMyTrip enters an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings for five years of Women’s Premier League

Speaking on the development, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, we consistently display an innovative and maverick mindset. From being the only company in the industry to provide the benefit of no convenience fee charged to all our customers to now being a commercial partner in the pathbreaking endeavor for women’s cricket, EaseMyTrip is becoming a pillar for progress. At the heart of this association is our unwavering support for the WPL and its inaugural season. We are extremely delighted to be commercially engaged in the first edition of a tournament that will become women's cricket’s biggest brand in the coming years. We are also looking to leverage the brand visibility that has tremendous potential, as millions of fans will be glued to their television sets watching the celebration of talent that the WPL is.”