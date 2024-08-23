EaseMyTrip teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for long-term brand ambassador partnership

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
EaseMyTrip.com, a travel tech platforms, has roped in popular Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership is part of a long-term strategy to boost EaseMyTrip's brand presence and attract new customers and Bollywood fans. The actress’s large number of fans and followers would enhance EaseMyTrip's brand image.
Jacqueline Fernandez's love for adventure makes her an ideal representative for EaseMyTrip. The long-term partnership aims to inspire travelers in India by promoting attractive travel deals and unique experiences through campaigns featuring the actress. This collaboration will also provide EaseMyTrip access to Jacqueline’s 70.5 million Instagram followers and her extensive fan base across the country.
Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are excited to be associated with Jacqueline Fernandez. Her vibrant personality and passion for travelling, match perfectly with our brand ethos. With her on board, we aim to connect with a broader audience and encourage them to explore the world with confidence. This partnership is the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we are looking forward to a productive journey ahead.”
Sharing her excitement about the partnership with EaseMyTrip, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “Both personally and professionally, travelling has always been a huge part of my life. I’m delighted to be associated with EaseMyTrip, a brand that pledges to make travel easier, more accessible, and memorable for everyone. I am looking forward to working closely with EaseMyTrip.”
As the new face of EaseMyTrip, Jacqueline will be featured in a series of television commercials and marketing campaigns that will highlight the brand's offerings, from budget-friendly travel packages to luxury experiences.