EaseMyTrip teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for long-term brand ambassador partnership

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are excited to be associated with Jacqueline Fernandez. Her vibrant personality and passion for travelling, match perfectly with our brand ethos. With her on board, we aim to connect with a broader audience and encourage them to explore the world with confidence. This partnership is the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we are looking forward to a productive journey ahead.”