EaseMyTrip’s new TVC highlights its full refund policy for medical emergencies

2022 seems like a great year for planning holidays. Online reports suggest that the year has at least 19 long weekends. However, the rising COVID cases in India and across the world, make it seem too risky to plan these trips in advance.
Not only are there uncertainties around travel restrictions and lockdowns, but there is also the fear of falling sick around the travel dates. These uncertainties are holding people back from planning a holiday. So, travel portals are coming up with solutions to help customers with this concern.
EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel platform, has launched a television campaign highlighting its free of charge, full refund medical policy, through which customers can claim a complete refund on domestic air ticket cancellations caused due to medical emergencies.
The TVC, featuring actors Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz, is now playing across all TV and digital platforms. The campaign will also be amplified through outdoor and print media presence.
Sharma and Raaz have created a niche in the market based on their unique performances, which are in sync with EaseMyTrip’s image of establishing itself and gaining market share purely based on performance to date. The brand has chosen the duo as they have a strong mass appeal, and connect well with both the young and old audience base.
This is the first time they are coming together as a duo for a brand campaign. Through this campaign, the brand aims to target digital-savvy customers who make online bookings.
EaseMyTrip launched this policy in July last year, with the hopes that it would boost traveller confidence, by eliminating the risk of losing money in case a medical emergency leads to a booking cancellation. It claims to be the first such in the industry.
Prashant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Looking at the current uncertainties in the travel space, we believe that it is the right time to launch a TVC that highlights our unique full refund policy for medical emergencies, and our exceptional customer support during such trying times. We are excited to associate with Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz, who enjoy a unique mass appeal for their impeccable comic timing and incredible versatility.”
“They have a unique connection that cuts across all audiences and geographies. Their personalities resonate and fit perfectly into the brand's narrative of providing an exceptional and hassle-free booking experience.”
EaseMyTrip has aggressive plans to grow its business with a slew of customer-centric initiatives, including zero convenience fee, full refund on medical grounds, ‘train waitlisted’ feature, which offers discounted airfares to users with unconfirmed train tickets, etc.
With continuing uncertainties ruining plans, travel agencies have been offering such policies. In November, MakeMyTrip (MMT) offered 100 per cent refund on hotel cancellations.
In December, as the Omicron variant began wreaking havoc, Cleartrip offered 100 per cent refund on cancellations, and the option to change travel plans with EzCancel and Flexifly. EzCancel offers a 100 per cent refund on flight cancellations. Launched with the idea of ‘Book abhi and cancel kabhi bhi, the offering makes travel plans flexible.
Flexifly gives flyers the freedom to change their travel date and time, and switch flights between airlines without any hefty penalties.
