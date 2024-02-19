Eastern launches its first hyper-local TVC targeting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It also aims to enhance its non-vegetarian presence by providing consumers with a blend of flavours and colours for their culinary creations.
Eastern, a brand in the Indian spice market, has unveiled its first television campaign aimed at the discerning audience of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The campaign marks a milestone in the brand's expansion strategy. It showcases Eastern's commitment to perfection in taste, aroma, and colour, particularly in its Chicken Masala category.
The message of the campaign centers around Eastern's brand proposition of 'Perfect', exemplified by the red color of its Chicken Masala curry. This visual mnemonic reinforces the brand's dedication to delivering quality products tailored to the tastes of the region.
Commenting on the campaign, a spokesperson, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We have witnessed remarkable growth in the Andhra market, and we are thrilled to unveil our very first TV campaign to engage with a wider audience. This campaign not only showcases our dedication to excellence but also reinforces our brand promise of perfection."
Eastern Condiments has identified an opportunity in the Non-Veg Masala category, with Chicken Masala playing a pivotal role, contributing 58% to this segment's growth, which is currently expanding at 18% annually. Eastern has introduced a variant of its Chicken Masala, crafted specifically to delight the palates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The multi-media campaign, under the tagline, Is your chicken curry perfect red in colour?, will be launched across TV, digital, and cinema platforms to bolster brand awareness, drive product consideration, and enhance visibility and reach. Eastern Condiments aims to solidify its presence in the non-vegetarian category, offering consumers the perfect blend of flavours and colours in their culinary creations.