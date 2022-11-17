Eatfit onboards Mayank Agarwal as investor and brand ambassador

The cricketer will be representing the brand in all its marketing campaigns and investing in EatFit as a part of the association, for the next two years.
EatFit, a healthy food platform housed under Curefoods has roped in Mayank Agarwal as their brand ambassador.
Agarwal believes that a healthy lifestyle comes from healthy eating. He is a prolific batsman of the Indian cricket team, who is passionate about cricket.
Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods, said on this announcement , “Introducing Mayank Agarwal to the EatFit family fills me with happiness. His energy aligns with our brand identity, and we are excited to work together while we grow in bigger magnitude. Through this partnership, EatFit will develop and reinforce the brand and explore new growth trajectories.”
Speaking about the partnership, Mayank Agarwal said, “It's an honor for me to be a part of EatFit's journey to promote a balanced lifestyle. I believe that the brand's ethos of eating healthy and staying fit aligns with my own ideas. EatFit has revitalized people's thinking about healthy eating and how nutritious food can be delicious. My privilege of representing them as their brand ambassador, as well as participating in their future campaigns, is something I am looking forward to.”
EatFit will be creating a content series for its users to inspire people to embrace healthy living and follow their passion.