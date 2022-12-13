EatSure promotes its USP #FoodCourtOnAnApp through its new campaign

Speaking about the campaign Sagar Kochhar, co-founder, Rebel Foods, said, “While ordering food online is an emerging choice, there are many unsolved problems in the food ordering cycle which often results in a broken experience for customers. This is more stressful when ordering in a group which often leads to a compromise for a few on what they want to eat. If ordered separately, the orders are placed and received separately, with multiple delivery fees, sometimes having someone’s food delivered much before others. With EatSure, we intend to highlight how seamlessly consumers can order for a burger from Wendy’s, a pizza from Oven Story, a wrap from Faasos, coffee from SLAY, biryani from Behrouz & many more varied cuisines from the most trusted restaurants, delivered together in one single order with no delivery fees, thereby making EatSure as the preferred choice for group orders. With our new campaign, we are highlighting how EatSure is a foodcourt on an app, where it allows consumers to mix and match from multiple trusted restaurants in one single order.”