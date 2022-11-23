eBay India takes a subtle dig at Amazon in its new ad

What differentiates eBay from the likes of Amazon is that the former doesn’t deal with its private label products. In the Indian context, eBay has been associated with exports, but with its latest campaign, it wants to focus on its sellers. It claims to have solved most of the challenges that the sellers may face, while selling their products online. The campaign aims to bring the ‘Export Ka Expert’ (eBay) and product experts (the sellers) together.