Ebco’s latest campaign highlights the 'life changing’ impact of great furniture

Infectious Advertising, a Mumbai-based independent agency, has conceptualised and created the latest campaign for Ebco’s Furniture Fittings.
The basic premise is that great furniture, apart from great aesthetics, can also profoundly impact the way people live and work. The two films of the campaign are essentially ‘demos’ showcasing the Ebco furniture and the transformative impact it can have on the lives of people who use them.
The campaign kicks off with two films - one telling the tale of a man from Jalandhar who had never cooked, falling in love with cooking thanks to Ebco Kitchen Fittings, and the other, of a teenage girl who went from ‘boring to interesting’ thanks to Ebco Compact Room fittings which let her pack in a lot more into her day. Quirky limericks are used to make the film standout from the clutter and make them eminently enjoyable.
Here’s what Ramanuj Shastry, Managing Partner & Creative Chairman at Infectious Advertising, has to say about the film: “There is no rule that says a product demo has to be boring. In fact, some of the best adverts are product demos that are enjoyable and engaging. Our films use ‘product demo’ into fables of two very different people whose lives changed completely after installing Ebco fittings. We used limericks as a mode of narration to add intrigue and enjoyability to the adverts.
Ashish Naik, ECD, Infectious Advertising, feels that the films capture the products beautifully. “Every Ebco product is like a work of art. What this film does perfectly is show how Ebco’s Fittings can make life wonderful. And when you see the advert, you can’t help but marvel at the ‘brilliant effortless’ life becomes, thanks to Ebco furniture and fittings. .”
“We are thrilled to launch Ebco Fittings- They Change You’ campaign, which innovatively showcases how a positive experience can be transformative. Moving beyond functionality of products, our aim was to create a campaign that our audiences can easily relate to. We are excited to share our Compact Room and Kitchen Fittings campaign with our customers and invite them to explore a world of design possibilities.” - Rajesh Nair, Director - Sales & Marketing, Ebco.