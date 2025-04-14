EbixCash & via.com launch 'Miss Mat Kar, Ebix Kar' campaign for IPL 2025

Riding on the excitement of the T20 cricket season, EbixCash and via.com (Ebix Travels) have launched their latest campaign, ‘Miss mat kar, Ebix kar’ in partnership with two franchise teams of Bangalore and Delhi, respectively.

The conceptualised and executed by Tonic Worldwide, is a reminder to never miss out on better deals, faster services, and simpler solutions - especially in the fast-paced hustle of everyday life.

As a part of the campaign, both brands have rolled out a series of engaging 15-second snackable films that highlight a familiar challenge – missing out on better prices, great offers and smoother experiences simply because we don’t always know where to look. Whether it’s booking a last-minute flight or paying international college fees without the burden of hidden forex charges.

Ashish Jaitly, executive director and CEO, global technology business, Ebix said, “‘Miss Mat Kar, Ebix kar’ captured the essence of our T20 campaign for both Travel and Payments sectors. In today’s world, smart choices are about being in the moment and grabbing opportunities. Capturing that sentiment, Tonic gave us exciting insights and executed the same beautifully. The players endorsing that thought, is icing on the cake. The campaign is already making waves across TV, Connected TV and Social media. The brands - via.com, Mercury and EbixCash World Money are already riding on the buzz.”

Commenting on the campaign, Josna Joseph, senior creative director, Tonic Worldwide said, “Today’s audience has major FOMO, both in the financial and digital contexts. Consumers fear missing out on special offers and exclusive deals. Social media further amplifies this ‘fear’ when they watch others enjoying international experiences with cost-friendly hacks. The ‘Miss Mat Kar, Ebix Kar’ campaign taps into this FOMO and uses popular cricket players as powerful ambassadors - transforming the idea of complex financial offerings into accessible solutions.

We managed to combine a strategic approach, functional benefits with behavioral insights and social media reel trends to create a relatable campaign (content).”

The campaign films will be promoted extensively during the ongoing T20 cricket tournament across CTV, linear TV and digital advertising platforms.