Ecom Express promises timely deliveries this Diwali in new campaign

Breaking the mould of traditional advertising, Ecom Express, a B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider, has launched its festive campaign Hume Cliché Diwali Ad Banana Nahi Aata - Par Delivery Time Pe Karna Aata Hain! By embracing humour and poking fun at the clichés commonly associated with Diwali ads, Ecom Express aims to highlight its core competency: ensuring timely deliveries during one of the busiest times of the year.

Ecom Express’s Diwali campaign will unfold in three parts over the course of a week, each building upon the previous one while emphasising Ecom Express’s dedication to timely service during the festive rush. The campaign's narrative kicks off with a relatable scenario where a young man informs his mother he will not make it home for Diwali. Just as emotions heighten, an Ecom Express delivery partner bursts onto the scene, delivering a punchline that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of reliability: “Cliché Diwali ad banana toh hume nahi aata. Lekin Diwali ki delivery on time karna hume zaroor aata hai!”

Elaborating on the purpose behind the campaign, Pallavi Tyagi, CMO of Ecom Express, shared: “This year’s our Diwali ad campaign embraces the theme of Home Coming, emphasising the importance of family, friends, and togetherness during this festival that holds a special place in everyone’s heart. We’re excited to convey this message in a creative and unconventional way. The festive season is particularly crucial; as our customers enter their busiest period, it becomes our busiest time as well, inspiring our commitment to delivering timely and exceptional service. Through this ad, we hope to reinforce our connection with customers, highlighting our role as a supportive partner during this busy festive season.”