Ecom Express rebrands with a focus on customer needs and innovation

Ecom Express Limited, a leading B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider in India, has announced a rebranding initiative aimed at reinforcing its customer-focused approach. The company, recognised for its extensive pan-India express logistics network, introduced a new brand identity that encapsulates its dedication to addressing customer needs and integrating innovative technology.
The rebranding includes a refreshed logo featuring a forward-moving arrow enclosed within a square, symbolising Ecom Express's commitment to progress and delivery. The letter "E" within the logo represents Expression, Innovation, and Progress, while the bold magenta colour signifies bravery, self-expression, and strength.
Ajay Chitkara, CEO and MD of Ecom Express, highlighted the significance of this transformation: "Our refreshed brand identity signifies a reaffirmation of our customer-first approach. We are committed to integrating robust technology and innovation to deliver reliable, high-speed services with the widest network reach, all while optimising operational efficiency and flexibility."
The new identity reflects Ecom Express’s continued focus on enhancing customer welfare and promoting a diverse and inclusive environment, reinforcing the company's promise to simplify and democratise logistics across India.