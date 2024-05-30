Ecom Express showcases parcel deliveries through drones in its latest campaign

The campaign features a series of teaser videos, leading up to a main video that illustrates the effectiveness of drone deliveries of e-commerce parcels. In the first teaser, viewers are introduced to a podcast where the founder of Shoelelo, a fictional shoe-making company, is conversing with a tech entrepreneur. The founder discusses the common demand for faster deliveries in India, expressing a desire for parcels to be delivered almost immediately. The tech entrepreneur humorously responds, "Upar wala sab dega," hinting at the futuristic potential of drone technology.