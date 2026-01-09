Ed-a-Mamma launches personal care line with a new campaign

Ed-a-Mamma, the children’s lifestyle brand founded by Alia Bhatt, has entered the baby and kids’ personal care space with the launch of its new range, ‘Your Baby Safe’, accompanied by a heartfelt campaign film that brings the brand’s philosophy of safety, trust, and gentle care to life.

Unveiled at a launch event at Jio World Drive, Mumbai, the DVC is built on the insight that every parent wants to keep their baby safe. The film shows quiet, everyday moments-from checking a bottle's temperature to bedtime routines - reminding parents that true safety comes from thoughtful, gentle choices.

The launch event featured the unveiling of a life-sized product installation and pop-up, followed by the premiere of the DVC and a panel discussion moderated by Alia Bhatt alongside paediatrician Dr Vinit Samdani, dermatologist Dr Sangeeta Shah and parent influencers Durjoy Datta and Avantika Mohan.

The product range spans everyday baby-care essentials, including head-to-toe baby wash, baby lotion, massage oil, talc-free powder, anti-rash balm, wet wipes, and laundry care. The brand claims that all the products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and paediatrician-recommended, made with natural, plant-derived actives, and are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, sulphates, talc, mineral oils, and harsh chemicals.

Speaking about the launch and the brand film, Alia Bhatt, founder, Ed-a-Mamma, said,"The idea really comes from a very simple truth - when you’re a parent, everything becomes emotional, and you do tend to overthink. Every small decision, every little doubt is about keeping your child safe. This film reflects that quiet inner conversation parents are always having, along with those everyday moments that may seem ordinary but actually mean so much. Everything from the visuals to the background track echoes the love and care behind the choices we make for our children.”

Staying true to its planet-first philosophy, Ed-a-Mamma follows a plastic-positive approach. For every bottle, pump or box purchased, 0.5 kg of plastic is kept out of nature and landfills through supported waste recovery initiatives in India.

She further added, “The baby care range is a natural extension of what we’ve always believed in as a brand. We have worked closely with experts to create products that are safe, gentle, transparent and designed for daily use, because care shouldn’t feel complicated. This range is our way of supporting parents with choices they can trust, right from the beginning.”