ED visit limited to InDeed business: Dentsu India

Dentsu India has clarified the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) visit to its Mumbai office was “limited to the InDeed business only.” InDeed was Dentsu’s CSR advisory and consulting practice before it was shut down.

In a statement, Dentsu India said:

In 2021, we identified suspected fraudulent activity conducted by third parties and some of InDeed’s former employees against whom criminal complaints have also been filed.

Three years ago, we proactively reported the matter to the relevant authorities and have been fully co-operating since. It is in connection with the same matter that the Enforcement Directorate (“ED”) visited Dentsu India’s office in Mumbai on December 10, 2024. The ED has not found or seized any properties from Dentsu’s premises.

We take fraud and wrong-doing very seriously with a zero-tolerance policy towards any such behaviour. We will continue to co-operate with the authorities.

As per media reports, the ED carried out raids on Tuesday at 19 locations across Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurgaon as part of an ongoing investigation into the Suumaya-Dentsu money laundering case involving an alleged embezzlement of Rs 137 crore.

The ED's money laundering investigation stems from a case initially filed by Worli Police Station in March 2022 against Dentsu Communications India, Suumaya Industries, and its promoters.