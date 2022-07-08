Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out #SwitchToSave campaign

About SWITCH:

SWITCH is a completely digital, mobile telematics-based motor policy

SWITCH allows you to link your premium to usage – so the days you don’t use the car, you can switch off your insurance and save

SWITCH also encourages good driving and therefore customers can save more through the year. The better you drive, the more you save on your insurance premium

Policyholders will no longer need to switch on the policy if they use their car, the app will do it for them.

The app detects motion and automatically activates insurance when the vehicle is driven, making it convenient and hassle free for the customer

It is Subscription based – Customers can now pay Motor Insurance premiums monthly as per usage.

Claims journey is also entirely digital