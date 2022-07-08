Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out #SwitchToSave campaign

The campaign features CEO Shanai Ghosh and stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani.
Launches SWITCH - India’s first on-demand, mobile telematics based comprehensive motor insurance.
Did you know you don’t need to pay a premium on your car insurance if you are not driving it? Did you know you can save on your car insurance premium just by being a better driver? Yes, it is possible!
Digital insurer, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) explains this with wit and humor in its digital campaign #SwitchToSave, together with well-known stand-up comedian, Raunaq Rajani.
The campaign marks the launch of SWITCH, India’s first on demand, mobile telematics based comprehensive motor insurance product from EGI, under IRDAI’s sandbox initiative. ‘Drive less, pay less; Drive better, Pay less’ is what SWITCH is all about.
EGI brings out this fact through a very light-hearted banter between its CEO Shanai Ghosh and stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani. The conversation revolves around Shanai educating Raunaq on how driving less and driving better leads to savings on premium, and then challenging him to take a test drive to prove who is a better driver. The film ends by displaying a comparative driving scorecard generated via the app that tracks vehicle motion and calculates the score taking into consideration several driving parameters such as over speeding, distracted driving, sudden braking, etc.
EGI will be leveraging all digital mediums effectively for the #SwitchToSave campaign. The company will be extensively engaging with customers and other stakeholders via Google platforms, Display and Banner ads, Direct publishers, Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, emailer & SMS with the message Drive less, Pay less; Drive better, Pay less! This three-month outreach will be through simple and quirky short videos, influencer activation and posts, aimed at creating awareness about the product features and encouraging customers to pay only for what they actually use.
Commenting on the campaign, Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “SWITCH has been designed to incentivize good driving and make customers pay only for how much they drive and how well they drive. Through our campaign, we want to encourage customers to make the Switch and Save. The message is conveyed in a fun and engaging manner that will appeal to the mobile savvy customer.”
About SWITCH:
SWITCH is a completely digital, mobile telematics-based motor policy
SWITCH allows you to link your premium to usage – so the days you don’t use the car, you can switch off your insurance and save
SWITCH also encourages good driving and therefore customers can save more through the year. The better you drive, the more you save on your insurance premium
Policyholders will no longer need to switch on the policy if they use their car, the app will do it for them.
The app detects motion and automatically activates insurance when the vehicle is driven, making it convenient and hassle free for the customer
It is Subscription based – Customers can now pay Motor Insurance premiums monthly as per usage.
Claims journey is also entirely digital