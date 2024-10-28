Edelweiss Mutual Fund brings back childhood memories of Diwali in new ad

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has released a digital film titled, Bachpan Waali Diwali. This campaign brings back childhood memories of celebrating the festival with simplicity and meaningful connections.

The film, which is warmly and nostalgically recounted, is based on recollections of Diwali before the advent of forward messages and extravagant festivities. It takes one back to a time when family time, homemade sweets, handcrafted home décor, and the straightforward yet exquisite custom of lighting diyas and doing Lakshmi puja at home were the actual spirit of Diwali. It also encourages one to think the real meaning of prosperity. Is it just Money?

Speaking about the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said: “Usually one is asked to start an investment during Diwali. We are urging people to think if investing should only be in money. Is prosperity only related to money? We want to bring your attention to the simple things we did during Diwali. Remember the ‘Bachpan waali Diwali’.”

The Bachpan Waali Diwali campaign is live across Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s digital and social media platforms.

"Diwali is a time of abundance, and this campaign encourages us all to look beyond monetary wealth and embrace the priceless joys that make life truly meaningful. Priya Malik beautifully brings this message to life with grace and sincerity. We’re grateful to Edelweiss Mutual Fund for inviting us to be part of such a heartfelt campaign," Saloni Surti, co-founder and creative director, Punctuate Productions.

Conceptualised by: Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Director: Dhruvin Doshi

Creative Directors: Saloni Surti, Prash Dalvi

Production House: Punctuate Productions