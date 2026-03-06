Edelweiss Mutual Fund highlights women as fastest-growing force in finance

This Women’s Day, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched a new digital campaign spotlighting one of the most significant transformations underway in India’s financial ecosystem - the rapid rise of women as investors and financial decision-makers. Across mutual funds, equity markets, insurance and banking, women are starting earlier, investing more consistently and building disciplined long-term financial habits, reflecting a broader structural shift in wealth creation in the country.

Commenting on the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said, "For a long time, conversations around women and finance have focused on what’s missing - the participation, access or the confidence gap. But what we are seeing today is a powerful shift. Women are investing earlier, building disciplined habits and taking charge of their financial future. This campaign is about recognising that momentum and encouraging more women to be part of it."





At Edelweiss Mutual Fund, the campaign consciously adopts a positive lens by celebrating progress rather than focusing only on gaps. While conversations around women and finance often highlight what remains to be achieved, the brand believes it is equally important to recognise the meaningful strides already being made. By spotlighting the growing participation of women in investing and financial decision-making, Edelweiss Mutual Fund aims to acknowledge this momentum and reinforce the confidence that is helping drive greater and more sustained participation in the financial ecosystem.

Led by CEO Radhika Gupta, the film builds to a powerful reveal: the fastest growing force in finance today isn’t a product or a company, but women themselves. Across the country, women are increasingly opening investment accounts, starting SIPs, participating in capital markets, and building disciplined long-term wealth creation habits. By celebrating progress already in motion, the campaign reframes empowerment through recognition rather than deficit, acknowledging that women are actively shaping the future of finance. The film concludes with the message, “The fastest growing thing in finance today is women. Are you in?”

The campaign has been rolled out pan-India across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn, with the objective of encouraging more women to take their first step towards long-term investing.