Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches 'SochSeAage' campaign for children's financial security

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched a heartwarming Holi campaign titled ‘SochSeAage’ an Investor Awareness Program (IAP) initiative.The film encourages parents to take the first step in securing their children’s future through early investments via Minor Folios.

The campaign film tells the simple yet powerful story of Amit, a young boy who dreams of playing football but finds himself excluded for not having the team jersey. In an inspiring display of inclusion, his friends paint themselves with Holi colors, turning them into one team, removing barriers and bringing Amit into the game. Their solution is unconventional, yet progressive reflecting how children often think beyond limitations.

The film delivers a clear message: When children’s dreams race ahead, it’s our responsibility to give their future a head start. With Minor Folios parents can begin their child’s financial journey early laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow.

Speaking about the campaign, Niranjan Avasthi, SVP, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said: “Holi is a celebration of new beginnings, joy, and possibilities. With ‘SochSeAage’, we wanted to capture this spirit and encourage parents to take meaningful steps today toward securing their child’s tomorrow. Just like the children in the film, who create a new way to include their friend, parents can also make thoughtful choices to build a brighter future for their children through early investments.”

The ‘SochSeAage’ campaign is now live across Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s digital and social media platforms.