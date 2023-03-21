Edelweiss Mutual Funds ‘Kitna Milega’ TVC campaign aims to provide visibility of returns on target maturity funds

A television commercial under this campaign features a poignant scene from daughters’ marriage, in which the groom is convincing his father-in-law that the daughter will get enough love at her in-laws place. This scene ends with a surprising twist where the father responds to the groom with ‘Acha, Kitna Milega’? The films end with introducing Target Maturity Funds. Kitna Milega? Iska jawaab ab aapko yaha mil sakta hai." (How much will you get? Now you can find the answer here) The ad campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach, which offers investors visibility of returns* on their investments provided they stay invested till the maturity of the fund. This campaign will also have presence on print media, outdoor and digital, and social media.