Edelweiss Mutual Funds ‘Kitna Milega’ TVC campaign aims to provide visibility of returns on target maturity funds

Edelweiss Mutual Funds company limited has unveiled its TVC brand campaign ‘Kitna Milega’ which focuses on Mutual Fund products like Target Maturity Funds which are designed to provide visibility of returns.
A television commercial under this campaign features a poignant scene from daughters’ marriage, in which the groom is convincing his father-in-law that the daughter will get enough love at her in-laws place. This scene ends with a surprising twist where the father responds to the groom with ‘Acha, Kitna Milega’? The films end with introducing Target Maturity Funds. Kitna Milega? Iska jawaab ab aapko yaha mil sakta hai." (How much will you get? Now you can find the answer here) The ad campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach, which offers investors visibility of returns* on their investments provided they stay invested till the maturity of the fund. This campaign will also have presence on print media, outdoor and digital, and social media.
Speaking about the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF said, "Inherently we have heard investors always asking ‘How much return will I make in this product’ before they choose to invest in any financial product/ Mutual Funds. Investors want simple products that provide visibility of returns.
We have picked this insight of ‘Kitna Milega’ to build on the communication for Target Maturity Funds. These funds are structured and designed in a way to give visibility of returns to investors and are simple in a structure like traditional deposits. Investors will be able to understand and invest in this category banking on the growing popularity of Debt Passives and Target Maturity Funds" she adds.
The campaign aims to convey a clear message about returns on investment that investors have while investing in mutual funds. The portfolio strategy of Target maturity funds is passively managed and is transparent in line with the underlying index. Hence, investors can expect to get what they see in the index.
Credits-
Ø Agency Name – Digital Refresh Networks
Ø Creative Director – Rishabh Shrivastava
Ø Production House name – Good Vibes Films
Ø Director – Shubham Sinha