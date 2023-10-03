Edelweiss Mutual Fund's latest campaign highlights importance of SIPs

The films aims to encourage investors to embark on their investment journey with SIP.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund, launches 'SIP se sab hoga' two TVC films designed to celebrate the wisdom of financial insight and highlight the transformative power of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in achieving short- and long-term investment goals.
The heartwarming narrative of 'SIP se sab hoga' revolves around two unique family settings, each showcasing, the potential of SIPs in a distinctive way. The campaign is conceptualized internally by Edelweiss MF’s marketing team. The films are catchy and fast-paced, aiming to encourage investors to embark on their investment journey with SIP. Edelweiss MF is using 360-degree communication to promote ‘SIP se sab hoga’ campaign, from television, digital, print, and outdoor, to make this popular and take it to the masses.
The 'SIP se sab hoga' film underscores the significance of making informed financial decisions. It encourages individuals to embark on their investment journeys with SIPs, emphasizing the potential to achieve a wide range of short- and long-term life goals, such as owning a house, obtaining quality education, enjoying dream vacations, or owning a car.
Speaking about the campaign, Niranjan Avasthi, SVP and head- products, marketing and digital at Edelweiss AMC said, our new TVC campaign film celebrates the wisdom that transcends generations and highlights the transformative power of SIPs. At Edelweiss Mutual Fund, we believe in empowering individuals to achieve their long- and short-term life goals, whether it's a road trip, owning a house, or pursuing higher education. SIPs provide the financial foundation to turn these dreams into reality. The films are testament to the idea that financial planning can be both educational and enjoyable.”
In the first story, a mother and her enthusiastic yet not-so-athletic son visit an astrologer. The astrologer predicts a triumphant sports career for the boy, leaving the mother perplexed. Enter Mr. Sharma, a wise family friend, who explains that with SIP, anything is possible, emphasizing the essence of self-discovery, determination, and the unpredictable nature of life.
The second story unfolds with a family excitedly preparing for a road trip to Manali. However, a comical mishap occurs when the young grandson, Rahul, accidentally damages the car's side mirror. Amidst the chaos and frustration, Mr. Sharma intervenes, sharing the power of SIPs with the family. As the film progresses, Dadi takes the driver's seat, and Rahul pushes the car forward, symbolizing unity and empowerment.
The TVC campaign is its new investor education campaign and will be amplified on Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s social media page.
Creative Director: Rishabh Shrivastava
Production House: Digital Refresh Networks (DRN)