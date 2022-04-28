EdTech start-up Safalta onboards Virendra Sehwag as its goodwill ambassador

Commenting on this development, Himanshu Gautam, CEO and co-founder of Safalta said, “Our efforts are directed towards providing affordable & high-quality education to kids from Semi-urban & rural backgrounds as there is a vast untapped bank of resources and skills that is waiting to be utilised. We have met some incredible talents and we cater to a vast age group through our various verticals. Our core is exam-preparation where we prepare students for different Competitive Government exams like NDA, Banking, Teaching etc. We help students find new avenues by our Safalta Skills vertical where we bridge the gap between employability and unemployment through our courses which are job-ready and tailor made for industry needs. Our endeavour is to help students get their first white collar job. We’re here for the youngsters of semi urban and rural India, who want to fight their fate line, by seeking education and employment that helps them achieve their ambitions. They lack confidence and direction hence Safalta is here to take their side. We’re innovating Edtech so that it reaches everyone.”