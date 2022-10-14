Edureka Learning Center looks to bridge the job demand versus skill deficit gap in a new campaign

The campaign’s first leg is a TVC targeting Tamil Nadu, the second leg will run on OOH, radio, and print.
Edureka Learning Center’s new campaign aims to make life easier for job-seeking students and hiring managers in the IT industry. How? By bridging the job demand versus skill deficit gap.
The 360-degree Tech Ready, Job Ready campaign spotlights how students can be job-ready if they have undergone high-quality training for acquiring in-demand tech skills.
The first leg of the campaign is a TVC that is being aired across TV channels and digital media targeting Tamil Nadu. The TVC showcases that on average an HR professional at an IT firm interviews over 1,000 candidates in a month and Edureka Learning Center ensures that the current and future tech professionals will acquire the right skills to “Make sure they can’t unsee you!”
Developed by OPN Advertising, Chennai, the TVC has been directed by Ashwath Ram. The scriptwriter is Chockalingam S.
The second leg of the ‘Tech Ready, Job Ready” campaign will run on OOH, radio and print as well in the coming weeks. The campaign will also be rolled out in six more languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Bengali etc. from November 2022.
Himanshu Dandotiya, Business Head of Edureka Learning Center, said in a press release, “The IT job market is rapidly evolving with the onslaught of new-age tech every six months or 1 year. India’s millennials comprise over 34% of the population.”
“Our focus is to provide the maximum support to them in landing the right technical career with quality skills. This campaign that we have launched today is also to firmly empathise further with them that we will be a support to them in their journey towards their career goals, where we do not just stop with training but make them job ready,” he further added.
“With the “HR can’t unsee you” campaign, we have used moments that every student and hiring manager would resonate with, and yet brought in a quirky visual device in the storytelling to showcase the advantage an ELC (Edureka Learning Center) student has, making him stand apart from the crowd,” said Chocka, Founder & Creative Director, OPN Advertising in the press release.
“This is a disruptive visual space which builds curiosity to register what the brand stands for and that’s been narrated via the rap song which becomes the connection between the viewer and the narrative.” Said Ashwath Ram, Director and founder of Ashwath Ram films was quoted.