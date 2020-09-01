Edutech firms are barely scratching the surface, says Great Learning's Hari Krishnan Nair

Abhijit Avasthi, Sideways Consulting, who's behind the ad said, "I am really excited to lay the foundation for the Great Learning brand story. With the world changing so rapidly, in the coming years upskilling is going to be crucial for India and its workforce. Our story brings alive an absolute truth - 'growth only comes from learning' - in a relatable manner that most of us have encountered at some point. I believe in an inward looking, degree-obsessed category, this film is a breath of fresh air."