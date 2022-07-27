Efficacy Worldwide bags media mandate for Kohler India

The mandate is to manage Media AOR for mass media.
Marketing and Communications Agency, Efficacy Worldwide is now the Agency-of-Record (AoR) for Kohler India, a leading lifestyle brand in the kitchen and bath space. The mandate was awarded after a multi-agency pitch for the offline media. The association will bring a fresh perspective to Kohler's advertising and marketing strategy and will help the brand explore newer opportunities to reach the affluent and aspiring consumers effectively.
Gurgaon-headquartered Efficacy Worldwide brings years of collective experience and deep-rooted media networking abilities to serve its clients. With an interplay of technology and digitization, its teams offer unparalleled capabilities in delivering a variety of media campaigns.
“Kohler is already the most admired and recommended international brand in the Indian sanitary ware market. We believe that Efficacy's fresh thinking along with tech enabled delivery solutions will make us the brand of choice for all consumers who aspire to have best in class bathrooms” said Parveen Gupta – head of marketing, Kohler India.
“We feel extremely proud to have associated with Kohler India. Our association with Kohler India will help Efficacy drive conversations within the evolving luxury market and build thought leadership within the space. Our unique marketing offering will yield positive outcomes for both partners,” said Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide.