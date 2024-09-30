Efficacy Worldwide is the agency of record for Hero Cycles

Efficacy Worldwide, a full-service advertising and marketing agency, has become the agency of record (AOR) for Hero Cycles, a bicycle manufacturer. The agency has bagged this mandate after a rigorous multi-agency pitch. Under this association, the agency will take the brand’s presence and marketing initiatives to new heights with a fresh approach.

“With this partnership, we aim to captivate our target audience with compelling marketing campaigns that highlight the brand's unique value proposition. Efficacy and its expert team are aligned with our objective to take Hero Cycles to a different level. We’re hopeful to leverage their expertise to build a fresh brand identity” says, Rohit Sharma, chief marketing officer, Hero Cycles.

"Partnering with Hero Cycles, a name synonymous with quality and innovation, is a great opportunity for us. As they continue to lead the market, our focus will be on driving impactful, multi-channel campaigns to amplify the brand reach. We will optimize the brand's presence across all media platforms through targeted and impactful campaigns", says Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide.

Aligned with Hero Cycles’ vision, Efficacy is set to provide its marketing and advertising services (TV, Print, Digital, Radio, Outdoor, Cinema and other allied services) with the impetus it needs to make its indelible mark on the industry.