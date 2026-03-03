Effie APAC names Cheryl Goh and Dheeraj Sinha as Heads of Jury for 2026

Effie Asia Pacific has appointed Cheryl Goh, Group Head of Marketing, Sustainability, Loyalty and Support at Grab, and Dheeraj Sinha, CEO of McCann India, as Heads of Jury for the 2026 Awards Competition.

They will be part of the judging committee and will help lead the jury in evaluating the region’s most effective work.

Goh, who was part of Grab’s early founding team, oversees marketing across the company’s ecosystem, including product marketing, communications, growth, sustainability and customer experience. She has also served on the APAC Effie jury over the years and is a strong advocate for marketing effectiveness.

On her appointment, Cheryl said, “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards. The Effies have always represented what I believe matters most in our craft – creativity that creates real impact. In today’s fast-moving world of AI, platforms, and ever-evolving ways to reach customers, the balance between imagination and measurable results have never been more important. I’m excited to celebrate work that proves brilliant ideas can also deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

Sinha leads McCann India and is known for his work on brand growth and consumer insight. Over the years, he has worked with brands such as PepsiCo, Uber, Spotify, Amazon, Tata AIG and ITC Aashirvaad. He is also President of the Advertising Club of India and a frequent jury member at global award shows including Cannes Lions.

On his appointment, Dheeraj said, “I am honoured to serve as a Head of Jury, the Effies represent the gold standard for effectiveness, recognising ideas that create real business impact. We are living through a time when creativity, data and technology are converging to unlock new dimensions of growth, and I am particularly excited to see how brands across APAC are harnessing this to drive meaningful outcomes. I look forward to working with an exceptional jury panel to evaluate and celebrate ideas that not only inspire but demonstrate the power of creativity as a true multiplier for business.”

With these appointments, Effie APAC brings together brand and agency leadership to steer the 2026 awards process.