Ogilvy and Mondelez win top honours at Effie India Awards

At the 24th annual Effie India Awards, Mondelez India Foods was adjudged as the Effie Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group India was named Effie Agency of the Year.

Ogilvy scored a total of 537 points followed by Leo with 495 points. McCann Worldgroup India scored 390 points.

The Grand Effie was awarded to Leo for ACKO General Insurance’s campaign ACKO: Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu.

The 2024 edition garnered 1,152 entries from 75 agencies, reinforcing Effie India’s status as the second-largest Effie globally in terms of participation. 486 jury members, including 254 marketing professionals, spent their time and insights on the judging process that spanned across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club and Group CEO, HAVAS India, South East and North Asia (Japan and South Korea), Havas Group - India said, “The Effie India Awards exemplify the power of strategic creativity and impactful storytelling. This year, with over 1,152 entries and an extraordinary level of participation, the awards continue to set benchmarks for the industry. Congratulations to all the winners for their innovative campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences and drive measurable impact. These awards reflect the collaborative brilliance of our industry, and I’m proud of what we have achieved together.”

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club and founder and president, The Horologists, said, “It’s incredible to witness the evolution of the Effie India Awards over the past 23 years. The awards are more than just a celebration, and once again reinforced the power of creativity combined with participation from 75 agencies and an exceptional jury of 486 experts.”

Elaborating on the awards, Pradeep Dwivedi, co-chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club and group CEO, Eros Media World added, “The Effie India Awards have become a cornerstone of the advertising and marketing landscape, bringing together the best minds in the business.”