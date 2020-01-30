Effies APAC 2020 jury announced

Here's a look at the Indian members on the jury of the APAC Effies 2020
The Asia Pacific Effie Awards honours marketing communications in the region that works that have proven results in meeting strategic objectives. APAC Effies aims to champion practices of marketing effectiveness in the Asia Pacific region, and provides the industry with a regional platform to showcase campaigns.
The 2020 jury is headed by the judging chairman David Porter who works as the vice president - global media at Unilever, AAR Judging Chairman. The jury also comprises of quite a few Indian members. Notably, Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia will be one of the jury heads.
Members of the jury from the Indian ad world include Kawal Shoor, planner and founding partner at The Womb, Arun Raman, chief strategy officer and national planning head at Grey Group, India, Charu Aggarwal, chief strategy officer - India and SEA, Havas Group, Paroma Ganguly, managing partner and head of strategy at Iris Worldwide India, Rana Barua, Group CEO Havas Group. Additionally, the jury also featured a digital marketing and management consultant from Quorev - Sanchit Sanga. Asian EFFIES' judging will conclude in Singapore by the end of March.
“Going back again this year. You get to see and learn from the best work across Asia, and Australia. I’m so looking forward to pulling out the large, business and brand-building work, from a lot of short-term, gimmick-based work that is now entered and masquerades as effective pieces at various ad festivals. We need to add heft and gravitas to our industry, and only by identifying, recognizing and celebrating big work that is incontestable for its performance can we do that,” says Kawal Shoor.
The Effie Awards were introduced by the New York American Marketing Association in 1968. The award now recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50 plus award programmes across the world.