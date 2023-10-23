Eggfirst wins advertising mandate for Aavas Financiers

Aavas is engaged in the business of providing housing loans, primarily, in the un-served and un-reached markets.
Eggfirst, a specialist full-service ad agency, has won the creative and digital mandate for Aavas Financiers, an institution dedicated to empowering lives and nurturing dreams by providing affordable home loans, Business Loans and more. Aavas is engaged in the business of providing housing loans, primarily, in the un-served and un-reached markets which include the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, and Karnataka. Currently, operating in 13 states with a total of 350 branches.
For Eggfirst, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in its journey to establish itself again as a preferred communications partner for the advertising needs of brands serving consumers that belong to the low- and middle-income class.
Siddharth Srivastava, CBO at Aavas, states, “In today’s fast-paced world, understanding distinct consumer motivations and creating targeted communication for them is critical. We are pleased to partner with Eggfirst; as a specialist agency it aligns perfectly with our aspiration to become one of India’s most trusted affordable housing finance companies."
Commenting over the collaboration, Ravi Banka, founder, MD and CEO of Eggfirst said, “The Aavas mandate not only presents Eggfirst an opportunity to capitalize on its strategic advertising and digital marketing expertise but also helps us play a small role in enabling Aavas accomplish its mission to empower and upgrade the lives of low and middle- income customers by providing them accessible home loans and setting pioneering benchmarks in unserved and underserved markets.