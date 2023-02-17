Eicher's latest campaign 'Nayi Soch Naye Raaste' highlights role of modern transportation in the society

“Over the last fifteen years, Eicher has been focused on driving modernisation in India’s transport ecosystem and has brought several industry first features to market. In 2020, we took a giant step towards revolutionizing the CV industry by connecting Eicher’s entire range of BS VI vehicles to an industry-first Uptime Centre offering remote and predictive diagnostic services. Our constant endeavour is to offer the highest levels of Uptime to Eicher truck and bus customers -thereby enabling the important role they play in our society” commented Vinod Aggarwal MD & CEO VE Commercial Vehicles.