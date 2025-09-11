Elephant expands into Asia Pacific with new hub in Singapore

Elephant, an independent design and brand consultancy from India, has announced the launch of its Asia Pacific hub in Singapore.

The APAC practice will be led by Swetha Iyer, who has prior experience at Why by Lonsdale in Singapore and Landor in India, along with a long-standing association with Elephant. She brings expertise in design strategy and client relations, with a focus on global consumer brands.

Established in 1989, Elephant works with a team of over 70 strategists, researchers, and designers across multiple cities, partnering with companies such as Tata, Reliance, Himalaya, Emami, Marico, Coca-Cola, Domino’s, Revlon, L’Oréal, and Chicco. The consultancy is also a founding member of The Design Alliance Asia, a network of independent design agencies collaborating for over 25 years.

By setting up operations in Singapore, Elephant aims to strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian FMCG and consumer brand sector while continuing to work with existing clients in the region. The expansion is positioned as part of the consultancy’s vision to build on cultural insights, creativity, and collaboration across markets.

“This is not just an augmentation. We see APAC growing to match, or even surpass, our India practice in the coming years, driven by our sensitivity to cultural insights and our agility in collaborating with diverse talent across the region,” said Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder & director, Elephant. “My association with Elephant has been built on shared values and a passion for consumer brands, and returning to lead the APAC practice feels like a natural continuation of that journey. Singapore, as the gateway to Southeast Asia, is a vibrant hub with a diverse cultural footprint that also reflects Elephant’s design vision and ethos. I am excited to be part of this chapter and to propel Elephant’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region."” added Swetha Iyer, growth director – APAC.