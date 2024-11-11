Elvish Yadav joins Eloelo as brand ambassador

Eloelo, a platform for live entertainment and creator-driven content, announces a new partnership with influencer Elvish Yadav as its brand ambassador. He joins Eloelo to enhance real-time, community-focused creator and user experiences. By joining forces with Elvish, Eloelo aims to support both emerging and established creators, giving them a lively space to interact, grow, and build strong bonds with users in real time.

Throughout the year, Elvish will appear live on Eloelo, offering users opportunities to connect with him directly and creating real-time experiences for his followers.

Saurabh Pandey, founder and CEO of Eloelo, “Welcoming Elvish Yadav as our brand ambassador is a game-changer for Eloelo and everyone who’s a part of our vibrant community. At Eloelo, we’ve always believed in moving beyond the conventional ways creators and users interact. We continue to build a space where every interaction is real-time, more engaging, and truly meaningful. With Elvish, we’re set to elevate user experiences to new heights, kicking off India’s first and largest live meetup on November 15th. This is just the beginning of a whole new era of real-time, immersive interactions that will redefine how creators and users come together.”

Elvish Yadav, said, “Joining Eloelo as a brand ambassador feels like a perfect match. It’s a platform that truly values authentic and real-time interactions, where users feel like they’re part of something special. I’m excited to create fun, interactive moments with my fans, and I can’t wait for the live meetups where I’ll get to connect with everyone in real time, which has never been done before. Looking forward to building an even stronger, more vibrant community here.”