Emami renames men's cream to 'Smart and Handsome' with Kartik Aaryan as new face

Emami has rebranded its men’s brand ‘Fair And Handsome’ to ‘Smart And Handsome’, with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador. This rebranding focuses on the evolving needs of young men who prioritise skin health and wellness.The new positioning statement, "Har Roz Handsome Code," will be accompanied by packaging featuring the message, "Fair And Handsome is now Smart And Handsome," to maintain familiarity. Kartik Aaryan has been appointed as the new face of Smart And Handsome.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to address a broader spectrum of grooming needs for today’s dynamic young men. The rebranding from Fair And Handsome to Smart And Handsome is a strategic decision driven by consumer insights that highlight a shift towards individuality, diversity, and confidence focusing on natural skin health among today’s young men. Consumers are increasingly open to multiple new-age product formats and solutions that can help achieve and maintain best versions of their own skin. With exciting new product launches on the horizon and Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the brand, we are confident that this refreshed identity as Smart And Handsome as a comprehensive grooming solution will further solidify our leadership in the evolving male grooming market,” said, Mohan Goenka, vice chairman and wholetime director, Emami.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "I’m truly excited to join the Emami family as the face of Smart And Handsome. Grooming today goes beyond appearances—it's about confidence, individuality, and self-expression. The brand’s vision of holistic grooming resonates deeply with me, offering modern men effective and inclusive solutions that empower them to be their best selves. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting journey."

The rebranding campaign, starring Kartik Aaryan will include television, digital, and social media activations.