Emami ropes in Katrina Kaif as the face of ‘Mantra’ spice range

Mantra Masala will be available in different pack sizes ranging from 8 gm to 200 gm at price points ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 110 across general & modern trade and e-commerce channels.
Emami Agrotech, the branded food arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group today announced Bollywood actor and renowned celebrity, Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for its Spice Range, ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Masala’.
Katrina’s vivacious and pleasant personality image which also resonates with today’s Indian men and women, was found to be appealing and the right choice to become the face of ‘Mantra’ spices. Her commitment to her profession and the flavour that she brings to each of her characters was a perfect match with the brand’s strong commitment to its consumers to provide best of taste, flavour and aroma to cooking. Mantra’s collaboration with Katrina Kaif is expected to reach out to audiences across age groups with ever-changing taste preferences across the Indian geographies.
Mantra Masala’s USP is in its rich and pure aroma, colour and taste that comes from the use of the unique Cryogenic technology. The Cryo-processing at zero to minus 50-degree Celsius helps our spices to retain highest level of all the natural oils up to 95% as compared to traditional grinding process using heat up to 70 degrees Celsius, where essential oils are retained only up to 40%. The brand has also been awarded the “Superior Taste Award” from the International Taste Institute of Brussels (Europe) for its excellent quality of spices. Additionally, Mantra’s blended variety of spices come in zip-lock packs to preserve the freshness and aroma for a longer period
On the occasion of this association, Jayant Goenka, director, Emami Group said, “We are extremely elated to be associated with Ms Katrina Kaif, one of the leading and vibrant actors of Indian cinema. We believe that she is a perfect fit for Mantra Masala as her credibility, hard work and commitment resonates with the values of our brand. We do believe that her popularity and huge fan following will help us connect better with our consumers across the country and make Mantra a preferred choice of a spice brand. We have also drawn up aggressive marketing plans for Mantra and target to reach around 25 lac outlets (both direct & indirect) by next three years.”
Speaking on this association, the brand ambassador, Katrina Kaif said, “Emami is a very popular and trusted household name in India, known for their quality and efficacy. I'm glad to be associated with a brand with such stature and am confident the Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra range of spices will soon become a preferred choice of Indian households as well. I am certain that the audience will love our new campaign as well as the wide range of products Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra has to offer”
Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra offers distinguishably designed range of pure & blended powder spices and tastemakers. These are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur.
