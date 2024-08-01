Emami spends Rs 183.69 crore on advertising in the first quarter of FY25

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami said, “I am very happy to announce a strong and profitable growth this quarter, highlighted by robust domestic volume growth of 8.7%, a befitting start to the new financial year as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary. Our summer portfolio performed exceptionally well, led by the stellar performances of our power brands, Navratna and Dermicool. Modern trade, eCommerce, and institutional channels continued to post strong growth in the Domestic business and our International Business also witnessed impressive growth of 11% in constant currency driven by the MENA and SAARC regions. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth.”