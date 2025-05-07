Emami tackles ghamoriya monsters with AI in Dermicool's latest campaign

Emami, a leading FMCG company, has launched an AI-visual-generated ad film, for its prickly heat powder brand Dermicool. This new campaign, DermiCool Warriors reimagines the iconic Dermicool jingle “Aaya Mausam Thande Thande Dermicool Ka” with a setting of a futuristic storytelling, leveraging Gen-AI.

Recognising the potential of emerging AI-powered tools, Emami seized the opportunity to bring its brand proposition to life in a fresh, compelling way. The campaign has been executed by Wondrlab while TopScout. & Crushed Studios are the AI partners.The 30-second digital film blends the brand's nostalgic legacy with next-gen technology, while reinforcing the brand's core proposition: effective cooling relief from prickly heat with the double power of Neem and Tulsi.

Set in a mythical, fantasy-inspired universe, the film reimagines prickly heat as “Ghamoriya” monsters - symbolising itchy summer skin rashes - and positions Dermicool as the heroic cool warrior that defeats them using the natural strength of Neem and Tulsi. The film is a seamless blend of the brand message, its iconic jingle and AI generated visuals. All AI tools were licensed ensuring responsible and legal use in creative development.

“DermiCool enjoys the love of its consumers owing to it consistently delivering cooling relief from heat and associated problems like prickly heat. In our efforts to win the new generation consumers we realised that we needed to adopt modern story telling formats while retaining the legacy we are proud of. DermiCool Warriors, our digital film, is an effort in that direction. It embraces future-facing technologies in brand communication while staying true to the brand’s core emotional legacy and promise. The campaign highlights the strategic use of AI as a cost-effective alternative to high-budget filmmaking, while being more agile and efficient approach to creative development” said Kaushik Vedula, AVP- marketing, Emami.

Amit Akali, co-founder and CCO of Wondrlab, & Gauri Gokarn Content Lead added, “Very rarely does a client present a brief that lets us push creative and technological boundaries. We had the concept in place, but bringing AI into the mix supercharged the execution and gave the film an entirely new visual identity.”

“We’re proud to be developing this ground-breaking digital film with partners at Emami who've courageously accepted the power of AI-led filmmaking. This film not only breaks the stigma of using AI generated visuals but also pushes the bar for how AI can be a facilitator for the new age advertising. With visuals created entirely with the power of AI for a brand that defined our childhood summers, it's targeted at resonating with the digital audience of today. This campaign blends nostalgia with innovation, reviving the iconic jingle ‘Aaya Mausam Thande Thande Dermicool Ka’ through a future-ready, trendsetting AI-gen approach”, said Ibrahim Mir, chief creative officer, The TopScout.