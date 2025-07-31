Emami’s Q1 FY26 ad spend hits Rs. 183.69 crore

FMCG company Emami cut its advertising and sales promotion expenses by 2% to Rs 179.75 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 183.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, the March quarter’s ad spend of Rs 188.88 crore was 6% higher than the latest period.

Emami posted a 9% rise in profit after tax for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 164 crore, despite revenue staying flat at Rs 904 crore compared to the previous year.

Excluding the Talc and Prickly Heat Powder (PHP) segment, Emami’s core domestic business expanded by 6% in the quarter. The talcum and PHP category, which is highly seasonal, saw a 17% decline year-on-year due to unseasonal rainfall and early monsoon onset. Despite these challenges, the segment maintained a two-year compound annual growth rate of 13% and recorded steady growth over the entire summer period (January–June 2025).

Categories like Pain Management and BoroPlus Antiseptic Cream showed strong growth during the quarter. Innovation continued to drive expansion, with new product launches including Dermicool Prickly Heat Spray, Navratna Ayurvedic Hairfall Control Oil, Navratna Cool Talc – Fresh Floral, and BoroPlus Icy Citrus Blast Prickly Heat Powder.

As part of its digital-first approach, Emami also rolled out several products through Zanducare, such as Zandu Shilajit Cool Rush Capsules and Resin, Zandu Kansa Wand Ayurvedic Massager, and Zandu Chia & Flax Seeds.